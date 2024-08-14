SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.98

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.98 and last traded at $164.98, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.32.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.97. The stock has a market cap of $736.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.