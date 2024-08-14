Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,796. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

