Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 million.
Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STAF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,796. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
