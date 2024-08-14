Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance
STAF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 33,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,770. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
