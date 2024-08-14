Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63), Zacks reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.45% and a negative net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

STAF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 33,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,770. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

