Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SXI stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,173. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business's revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Standex International by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

