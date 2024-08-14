Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $181.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.1% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $181,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 46,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 137,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,515,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.81. 4,029,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,324. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

