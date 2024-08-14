Stephen Blair Purchases 18,905 Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair bought 18,905 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($41,759.00).
Dialight Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Dialight stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25. Dialight plc has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.
Dialight Company Profile
