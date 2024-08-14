Stephen Blair Purchases 18,905 Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair bought 18,905 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($41,759.00).

Dialight Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Dialight stock opened at GBX 182 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25. Dialight plc has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 238 ($3.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Get Dialight alerts:

Dialight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.