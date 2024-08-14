Stephens Initiates Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDT

Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

ARDT stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

(Get Free Report)

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.