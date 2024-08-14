StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $51.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $51.07.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

