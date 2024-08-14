STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in STERIS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.45. 142,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.34. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

