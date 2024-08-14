StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
