StockNews.com Downgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Hold

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NMM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,677. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.95.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
