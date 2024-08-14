StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.06 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

