StockNews.com Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Hold

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,941. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,167,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $109,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $84,960,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,291,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.