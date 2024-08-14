StockNews.com Lowers Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of WHG stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 44.12%.
Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
