StockNews.com Lowers Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

About Westwood Holdings Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 116,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

