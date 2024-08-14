StockNews.com Upgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Hold

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of PLCE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 863,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,909. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 105.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

