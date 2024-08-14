Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

STOK stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.87. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.