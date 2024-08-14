Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HNDL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 105,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,654. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $810.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
