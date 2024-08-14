Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (HNDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HNDL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 105,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,654. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $810.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

