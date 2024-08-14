Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 97,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

