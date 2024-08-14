Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %
RGR opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
