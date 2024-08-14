S&U (LON:SUS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Berenberg Bank

S&U (LON:SUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,180 ($27.83) to GBX 2,100 ($26.81) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

S&U Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SUS opened at GBX 1,760 ($22.47) on Tuesday. S&U has a 52-week low of GBX 1,750 ($22.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,340 ($29.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,892.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,905.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a current ratio of 54.74. The firm has a market cap of £213.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Get S&U alerts:

S&U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.