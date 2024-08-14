Sui Price Up 47.6% Over Last 7 Days (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Sui has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One Sui coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $340.46 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.94230326 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $348,410,359.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

