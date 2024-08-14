Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Short Interest Update

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUPIF remained flat at C$0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$1.02.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

