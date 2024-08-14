Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25, Zacks reports.
Surrozen Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,259. Surrozen has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.
About Surrozen
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surrozen
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.