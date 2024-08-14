Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $1.25, Zacks reports.

Surrozen Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 3,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,259. Surrozen has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

