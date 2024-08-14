Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

SWQGF stock remained flat at $322.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day moving average is $279.71. Swissquote Group has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

Get Swissquote Group alerts:

About Swissquote Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.