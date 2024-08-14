Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Update

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
SWQGF stock remained flat at $322.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day moving average is $279.71. Swissquote Group has a 1 year low of $184.50 and a 1 year high of $322.00.
About Swissquote Group
