Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLAW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

