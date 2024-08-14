Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in July

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Shares of TATYY remained flat at $32.93 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.6051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

