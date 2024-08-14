Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Releases Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $422.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

