TD Cowen Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $50.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. 3,968,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,092. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts predict that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ON by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 516,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON in the 4th quarter valued at $57,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

