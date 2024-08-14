TD Securities Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$30.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.75.

Shares of TSE EFN traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.93. The company had a trading volume of 512,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,612. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$18.50 and a 52-week high of C$27.44. The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.54.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares valued at $1,716,749. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

