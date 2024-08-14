TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. TELA Bio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $1,791,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,457,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
