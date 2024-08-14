Telsey Advisory Group Comments on FIGS, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.86 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $827.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 44,638 shares of company stock worth $252,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in FIGS by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.