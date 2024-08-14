Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Tenon Medical stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 90,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,168. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.17. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 445.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,267.31%.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

