TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $90.22 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00035026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,054,329 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,940,485 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

