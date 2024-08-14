Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,732 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

