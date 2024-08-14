Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,827,800 shares, an increase of 206.0% from the July 15th total of 924,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,426.0 days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOIPF remained flat at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
About Thai Oil Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Oil Public
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.