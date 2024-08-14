Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,827,800 shares, an increase of 206.0% from the July 15th total of 924,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,426.0 days.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOIPF remained flat at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

