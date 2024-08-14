The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Receives $12.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

BODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Beachbody to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Beachbody Trading Down 4.1 %

About Beachbody

NYSE BODI opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13. Beachbody has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

