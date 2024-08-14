The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) Receives $12.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
BODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Beachbody to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beachbody
Beachbody Trading Down 4.1 %
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beachbody
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.