The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3949 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
The Berkeley Group Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 276,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.39.
