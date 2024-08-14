The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3949 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 276,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.