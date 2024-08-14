The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Eastern Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EML traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. The stock has a market cap of $180.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eastern has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

Insider Transactions at Eastern

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

