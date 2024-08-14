The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GEO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The GEO Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GEO opened at $12.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 131.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,754,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

