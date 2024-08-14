The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Shares of GIS opened at $69.20 on Monday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $74.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

