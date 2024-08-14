The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in July

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The New Germany Fund stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 773.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.