The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.38

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 7934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,462,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,340,000 after acquiring an additional 625,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,505,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

