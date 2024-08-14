The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1,699.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,462 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,114 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,476,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,157. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06. The stock has a market cap of $398.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

