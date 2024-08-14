The Stephan Co. (SPCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Stephan Price Performance
Stephan stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Stephan has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.
About Stephan
