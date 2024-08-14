The Stephan Co. (SPCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Stephan Price Performance

Stephan stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Stephan has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

About Stephan

The Stephan Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and distributes hair care and personal care products. It operates in two segments, Distributors and Brands. The Distributors segment sells to distributors that purchase company's hair care products, and beauty and barber supplies for resale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools, as well as operates as a mail order, and online barber and beauty supply company.

