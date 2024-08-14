The Travelers Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a report issued on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.04 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $210.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

