Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 2.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 6,516,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,715,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Tilray Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

