Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 16,500.0% in July

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 16,500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

