TORM (TRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. TORM has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

