Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$45,700.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,700.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 70,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$658,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.14. 10,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,623. The stock has a market cap of C$364.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

