TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

TLSI stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TLSI. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

